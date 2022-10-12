NEWBURYPORT — History At Play founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora brings to life Rachel Revere – the wife of Paul Revere and founding mother of an American republic, in a 60-minute, interactive production coming to Newburyport Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.
“Rendezvous with Rachel Revere” ushers viewers back to May 2, 1775. Rachel Revere has heard from her beloved husband, Paul, only once since his legendary midnight ride on the 18th of April.
Still isolated from one another due to the Siege of Boston, she desperately creates a plan that will safely take her children: six stepchildren from Paul’s first marriage and a newborn baby of their own, from the reach of the British regular army besieging Boston.
In this production, the audience assists Rachel as she carefully considers the dangers and demands of their escape.
History At Play has received nationwide attention for its solo and ensemble “Immersive Living History Experiences,” chronicling the lives of legendary figures who changed society, including: ardent supporter of human rights, Lucy Stone, a founding member of the woman’s suffrage movement and the first woman to maintain her maiden name in marriage; American pioneer and educator Christa McAuliffe of NASA’s Teacher in Space fame; and Princess Diana.
The performance is free to the public.
