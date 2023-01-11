It’s mid-August in Newbury. High tide.
A playful wind tosses shoreline cord grass beyond which a dory rocks at its mooring in the Parker River.
Pike Messenger rolls his pant legs knee-high, tugs his Ring’s Island Rowing Club ball cap low on his forehead and in bare feet picks his way over the flinty shore.
This spot, at the end of Cottage Road, is called the Ancient Landing. It's where the town's first settlers came ashore in 1635. An engraved boulder commemorates their arrival.
More recently, until a few years ago when a new landing was built on Route 1A, local clammers would head out from here, diggers and pails rattling in their aluminum boats bound for the flats.
Tidewater creeps up Messenger's legs, and he wades to his moored boat, built by Daniel Noyes.
Known to some as Dory Dan, Noyes lives a quarter-mile up the street.
He built the native craft there in his boat shop, a tight space hard against the house.
A great-grandfather of his -- 14 or so times removed -- was one of those original Newbury settlers.
Less than a mile away on a kiosk outside the Jackman-Willet House the names of two early Noyes family members stand among a list of Newbury's pre-1700 settlers.
This late afternoon in August, the sun plays hide-and-seek, ducking in and out of dark clouds drifting eastward.
Messenger is smiling. He is a youth again as he takes the oars and calls out to Sally Anderson, who stands outside her cottage by the landing, “Come row with me, Sally.”
Messenger grew up on a farm in Salisbury and played and swam on miles of salt marshes. Nearby was Ring’s Island, a rocky knoll where fishermen lived and for 300 years went to sea and hauled in cod and other groundfish.
Messenger has been fooling around with boats all his life.
He had his first boat at age 12, a skiff, some 77 years ago.
“We found it after a hurricane,” he says. “The rule was then, you put an ad in the Newburyport News for three days, and if nobody claimed it, you’d keep it.”
Two years later, he was out in the skiff, flounder fishing, and an old guy in a boat next to him said, “That’s my boat.”
“So I told him what had happened,” Messenger recalls, “and he said, ‘You can have it.’”
Now Messenger has a handcrafted dory to row and sail.
Smooth sailing
Messenger’s dory has round sides and glides over the water with aplomb. It has a mast for sailing, but it’s not up today.
More than 100 years ago, rich fellows in Marblehead and Salem rigged the rounded Swampscott fishing dory for sailing.
They discovered they had a craft built for speed. They formed clubs and raced them in Beverly and Salem, Messenger says. It became all the rage.
Newspapers from the turn of the century and thereafter gave lots of attention to the region’s dory racing, including this representative clip from a Sept. 5, 1909, Boston Globe: “Dory races, under the auspices of the Swampscott Club, were sailed today and the heavy southwest wind kicked up quite a sea for the small boats.”
The article goes on to say that a Swampscott craft named Barbara, owned by J.J. Blaney, beat a Marblehead dory named Raggylug, owned by B.H. Brown, by almost two minutes on the regular triangular course that rounds a buoy off Little Nahant.
The dory, however, was a workhorse at heart, designed as a fishing boat. The boats were famous for buoyancy when laden with fish.
Dories are ingrained in our collective New England imagination.
An 1885 Winslow Homer painting, “The Fog Warning,” has a fisherman rowing a Grand Banks dory with two large halibut in the stren. The fisherman, wearing a Sou’wester, is rowing and turning to look over his shoulder for the mother ship. She’s a long ways away and a fog bank is near.
As a boy, Pike loved to read about the brave men in dories lowered over the sides of ships to row the North Atlantic and fish.
“Ten thousand guys lost their lives in Gloucester fishing off of schooners during storms for 300 years,” says Messenger, whose given first name is Ward — Pike is his middle name.
Sally Anderson’s maiden name is Woodsom. She is one of nine kids, and they grew up in Amesbury on Woodsom Farm and would go for dory rides on the river.
“They are fun to run,” she says, “and they are both-ended and you have to coordinate with your partner who’s running it, too — you know, front and back.”
Anderson was a physical education teacher at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School and coached girls teams in three sports — field hockey, basketball and tennis.
Messenger taught science from 1971 to 1992 at Triton Regional High School. He oversaw a boat-building club there. Each year from the mid- to late 1970s, the club built a regular, slab-sided Grand Banks dory.
Taking shape
The dory combines function and form and possesses a beautiful simplicity, a shape that is pleasing to see, says Graham McKay, director of Lowell’s Boat Shop in Amesbury.
Lowell’s built thousands of the fishing dories back in the 19th and 20th centuries.
McKay has built over 100 boats himself, probably more than half of them dories.
There was a time when the boats were everywhere in coastal New England. Many people knew how to build a dory.
The first sailing dory that caught Messenger’s eye was one from about 1900 on display at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.
“I thought, ‘Boy, I’d like to build one of these,’” he says. “Of course, I never got around to it. That was 50 years ago.”
A couple of years ago, he asked Noyes to build him a round-sided dory from the turn of the 20th century, and Noyes built him a Chamberlain Alpha dory.
The boat design is included in a quintessential book written by maritime historian John Gardner, “The Dory Book.”
Messenger, a founding member of the Middleton Stream Team conservation group, named his dory after the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
“She is one of my heroes,” Messenger says.
Early last summer, on July 2, Messenger and family and friends had a launch party at Noyes' house. They rolled the dory on wheels from his shop to the Ancient Landing. Little kids sat in the dory on her maiden voyage.
Greta's first sail was the evening of July 22, and the next morning, Messenger wrote friends about the voyage.
“We got underway from the windward side of the Parker River,” he writes in the email. “Dan raised the main sail, which caught the southeasterly breeze, and on the high tide, Greta smoothly slid eastward without a hitch.
“In lovely air, we quickly joined the Plum Island River. We came about into the setting sun,” he writes. “As it went down, we lost the wind and rowed the last half-mile home. Even with one rower, she goes well.”
