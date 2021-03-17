NEWBURYPORT — Only six weeks after Kelli and Robert Hartley opened Port Pizza & Subs in January 2020, the world shut down.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious virus that has killed more than half a million Americans and 35 Newburyport residents in a year, businesses big and small were forced to close or severely restrict their operations.
In the months that followed, the two Newburyport residents opened their shop each day in the Market Basket plaza wondering if that was the day they would fold, shattering their dream of owning their own pizza place.
“You’re desperate without looking desperate,” Robert said.
But thanks to some good fortune and word of mouth, the couple was able to ride out the storm and survive — unlike other Greater Newburyport businesses.
A year later, the Hartleys are not talking about surviving anymore. Instead, they are talking about someday opening other Port Pizza & Sub shops around the city.
The Hartleys described the first few months as terrifying not only in terms of their business, but also as parents of two teenagers.
No one knew what was going to happen or how much worse it was going to get. And each time Gov. Charlie Baker held a press conference, fewer people dared to leave their homes — much less buy pizza.
“Everyone was so scared,” Kelli said.
Robert said at their lowest point, Port Pizza was pulling in as little as $200 a day in business and losing money weekly.
“That’s about as close as you can get to going out of business, so that was nerve wracking,” he said.
The shop opened with three employees, including the Hartleys, who worked 12-hour days as many as six days a week. Today, the shop has 17 employees, including local high school-age delivery drivers.
The Hartleys tried securing a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan only to be denied after learning they had not been open long enough to qualify. The two eventually received a loan after the worst was over.
But in April, the tide began to turn. A benefactor bought 85 $25 gift cards using $2,125 in stimulus money he received from the federal government. The gift cards were then donated to Market Basket employees.
“The timing of that was epic, you couldn’t script that,” Robert said.
A few weeks earlier, the Hartleys began a program where they gave away free pizzas to people in the community needing assistance.
Both acts of philanthropy put the spotlight on the business in ways that boosted its profile within the community and went a long way toward bringing in customers.
Robert called those days a very “unique, emotional time” and “the desperate taking care of the desperate and vice versa.”
Making it all the more emotional was that the Hartleys lived in Newburyport and had daughters who visited the shop throughout the week.
“This is our home as well,” Kelli said.
As for the future, Robert said despite the worst being over, there was no time to relax and celebrate their survival.
“We’re not in a place where we can sit back and cruise,” he said, adding that there are still plenty of people in town who never heard of Port Pizza & Subs.
Kelli said their ultimate goal is to branch out from the plaza and open locations in places where they will succeed.
“If you can build a business this year, you say, ‘What else can you do?’ The sky is the limit,” she said.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with the Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.