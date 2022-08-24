NEWBURYPORT — Sara Kelso, recently appointed head librarian of the Newburyport Public Library, will visit “The Morning Show” on Aug. 25.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Kelso about her prior experience working in public libraries on both the east and west coast for 12 years, as well as her love for “connecting people with information and resources,” and her passion for “building community,”
Kelso will also discuss the many ways technology has changed how people access books and information, and thereby impacted libraries’ mission, the services they provide, and the training for and the roles played by librarians. She will also share her vision of how libraries of the future will likely evolve.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and live streams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click "Playlist" on YouTube and scroll down.
