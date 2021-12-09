NEWBURYPORT — Registration is now open for the following virtual holiday programs via Newburyport Public Library:
Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.: “Victorian Christmas Traditions” with Anne Barrett.
“Victoria Yule” will welcome people into her parlor, complete with an antique chair, table and props, and share her plans for the upcoming Christmas festivities.
Learn the history of many Christmas traditions from stories passed down to her from her grandparents. She will read Dickens, display toys and handmade gifts her family will be exchanging around the Christmas tree, and sing carols of the season. Travel back in time to Christmas 1895.
Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.: “The Roosevelts at Christmas.” Jeffrey Urbin, an education specialist at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, will share the story of the Roosevelt family’s Christmas traditions and customs.
Christmas was one of the Roosevelt family’s favorite holidays. How did the presidential family celebrate Christmas during the dark times of the Great Depression and World War II? How did those events affect how ordinary Americans celebrated the holiday?
Using images and records from the National Archives and the Roosevelt museum, Urbin will bring to life the holiday season with one of America’s favorite presidential families.
Both of these events will be held on Zoom. Register online via the library website at www.newburyportpl.org/ or by calling the library at 978-465-4428, ext 242.
Zoom emails a link to participants upon registration. If you do not receive a link, call the library at ext. 242.
