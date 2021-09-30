NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Schools is soliciting questions ahead of a forum Monday at which members of the district’s medical advisory team will address COVID-19 health and safety protocols and related concerns in the school community.
The forum, hosted by the School Committee, will take place in the Rupert A. Nock Middle School auditorium from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
School Committee Vice Chair Brian Callahan will serve as moderator.
All questions must be submitted in advance at bit.ly/39AmamL. Similar to what is required for public comment at School Committee meetings, people must include their name and address when submitting a question.
The district’s medical advisory team will answer as many questions as possible Monday night, but all inquiries will be addressed in a FAQ list, which will later be posted on the district website.
The medical advisory team is made up of Superintendent Sean Gallagher; Lauren McDonald, district director of health services; Frank Giacalone, the city’s director of public health; Pam Palombo, Newburyport public health nurse; Dr. Jessica Lasky-Su, a Newburyport parent, epidemiologist, professor and statistician at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Michael Allard, a Newburyport parent and chief operating officer of the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Home Base Program; Dr. Lars Lundgren, district consulting pediatrician; and other district leaders.
“This gives us an opportunity to address a lot of the concerns or questions among the school community,” Gallagher said. “It’s also an opportunity to gain a little more input from the community and address a lot of their concerns as we move forward.”
The state recently extended the school mask mandate until at least Nov. 1 and the superintendent knows that people will have questions about that and other related concerns.
The public is invited to attend, but masks are required inside the building.
Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub Inc. is expected to record the forum and post the video online for people to view later. Zoom and livestream options will not be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.