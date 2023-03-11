SALISBURY — Another roadblock has emerged in the case against a Newburyport woman charged with motor vehicle homicide by neglect in early 2022, this time because she does not have enough money to defend herself in court.
An attorney for Alba Safion of Marlboro Street told Judge Peter Doyle on Tuesday that his client needed to hire an accident reconstruction expert and a medical expert to appear in court to bolster his case.
But since her arraignment in March 2022, Safion lost her job and is not making enough money to secure their services.
If found guilty, Safion faces up to 2½ years behind bars and could lose her driver’s license for 15 years.
Safion was arraigned more than a year after the death of 91-year-old Anthony Giuliano, who died days after the crash in October 2020. Her arraignment came after a clerk magistrate deemed there was enough probable cause to charge her with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.
Safion’s arraignment was also delayed because of conflicting schedules and at least one change in legal counsel, according to court documents.
Court records show Giuliano died at an area hospital. The Dock Lane resident was transported to the hospital and released that day, only to return days later after taking a turn for the worst.
On Tuesday, Doyle granted her attorney’s request for state funding to pay for the experts and then scheduled Safion’s next court appearance for April 20.
Earlier this year, the same attorney and an Essex County prosecutor were searching for Giuliano’s medical records, resulting in a delay.
The crash that eventually led to Safion’s prosecution occurred about 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2020 when Safion attempted to turn left into an auto body shop lot but misjudged the distance between her Nissan Rogue and Giuliano, who was driving south in a Hyundai Tucson.
The Tucson struck the Nissan almost head on, causing significant front-end damage to both sport utility vehicles, according to Sgt. Keith Forget’s report.
Giuliano was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire by an Amesbury ambulance. He went home the same day but returned to the hospital Nov. 2 after losing use of his arms and legs. He died there Nov. 4 with the cause of death listed as complications from a broken neck.
Immediately following the crash, police did not issue citations to either driver. But upon learning of Giuliano’s death, Salisbury police notified the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and conducted a second investigation.
Assisting local police were members of the State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit. Police first looked into the possibility that Safion was texting when the crash occurred but later determined she had not sent or received any messages. Also, a witness who saw the crash said she did not see Safion holding her phone, according to Forget’s report.
In the weeks that followed, local and state police concluded their investigation and relayed their findings to the DA’s Office. The case remained in limbo for roughly nine months until Sept. 1, 2021, when it was decided that a criminal complaint would be issued against Safion, Forget wrote in his report.
“Safion negligently turned the 2016 Nissan Rogue that she was operating into the path and travel lane of the 2017 Hyundai Tucson being operated by Anthony Giuliano in the area of 128 Bridge Road setting the events leading to the fatal crash in motion,” Forget’s report reads. “Due to Alba Safion’s negligent operation of the motor vehicle that she was in full control of, she did not give Anthony Giuliano the opportunity to avoid a collision that led to his subsequent death.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
