WEST NEWBURY — Things are literally looking up at the G.A.R. Memorial Library next month thanks to two lofty virtual presentations.
On Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. the public is invited on an inside look at the International Space Station’s Bishop Airlock led by the man who engineered it. Join solar system ambassador Lorie Hammerstrom and spacecraft designer Brock Howe, who helped design the Bishop Airlock, to learn about some amazing new technology added to the ISS. Learn how astronauts on board the ISS deal with their trash and recycling –and the many other out-of-this-world updates. This event is hosted by the Tewksbury Public Library in partnership with other local area libraries.
Then on Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. Steve Hale, of Open World Explorers, leads a virtual presentation called "Birding Without Binoculars."
He reviews several New England birds that can be identified with confidence without binoculars, if you know what to look for, such as certain behaviors, habitats, seasonality and other factors.
Learn to identify bald eagles by their color patterns and flight styles; great blue herons by their slow, shallow wingbeats, and pileated woodpeckers as they fly across view, and more. Hale holds degrees in marine biology, evolutionary biology, and ecology. An avid hiker, birder, and experienced naturalist, Hale has lived in and explored most of New Hampshire for over 20 years.
For more information and to register visit: westnewburylibrary.org
Coming up next week, the Friends of the Library Book Sale – featuring used adult and children's books, DVDs, and CDs– kicks off with an evening for West Newbury residents-only on Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. The sale is open to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 27 and Friday, Oct. 28 , from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 29, fill a bag for $5 from 9 a.m. to noon. Held across the street from the library, at the Old Town Hall, 491 Main St., the twice-yearly sale raises money to support library programs and museum passes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.