NEWBURYPORT -- A mother is dead and her 6-year-old son missing after a family of six slipped into the Merrimack River around 7:15 p.m. while fishing on Deer Island, according to local authorities.
The search for the boy began immediately and will continue well into the night with local firefighters being aided by State Police and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters, a State Police dive team, several harbormaster and Coast Guard boats.
"As time goes, it becomes less and less likely (the boy will be found), we'll be in recovery mode," Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said.
LeClaire said two members of the family were recovered by patrol boats while a Good Samaritan in a boat pulled another victim out of the water. The three remaining family members made it back to shore. The mother was rushed to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where she was pronounced dead. The two others recovered were brought to the same hospital for evaluation.
LeClaire, who did not identify the family, said Deer Island is a very popular fishing area with typical Merrimack River conditions. High tide had just ended when the family fell into the water from the rocky and jagged banks of the island.
"The river can be moving at a quick pace," LeClaire said.
The Chain Bridge in Newburyport and the Hines Bridge in Amesbury, which connect on Deer Island, were closed to traffic and will remain closed for several hours.
Also assisting at the scene were emergency responders from Amesbury, Salisbury, Newbury, East Kingston, New Hampshire, Haverhill, Merrimac along with the Environmental Police. State Police detectives from the Essex County District Attorney's Office was also on scene due to the death of the mother.
LeClaire said the investigation into what happened is just beginning with many details and facts still to be learned.
