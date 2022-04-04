MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library invites all to attend a slideshow presentation sponsored by The Friends of the Merrimac Library titled “The Titanic Phenomenon: 110 Years Later,” a fascinating look into the ill-fated ocean liner’s maiden voyage on the anniversary of its sinking. The program is set for Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m.
The presenter is 2002 Pentucket Regional School District graduate Kate Gilbert. Gilbert studied the Titanic in college and earned a degree in history.
She wrote and titled her senior thesis: “From Maritime Disaster to Hollywood Blockbuster: Commercialism and the Titanic Sinking.”
Gilbert also earned a master’s certificate in museum studies. She completed an internship at the “Titanic Museum Attraction” in Branson, Missouri, and at the Custom House Maritime Museum in Newburyport. In 2012, for the 100-year anniversary of the luxury liner’s sinking, Gilbert worked as a historical consultant.
Along with her expertise and knowledge, Gilbert will bring the original pieces from her collection to the presentation. Questions will be answered at the end of the presentation.
To attend, register through the library’ s link for Eventbrite: Adult Programming on its website, merrimaclibrary.org. Or, call the library at 978-346-9441 to secure a spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.