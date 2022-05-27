ROWLEY — Two people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries Thursday after a car was struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 1.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said that at around 2:25 p.m., a motorist pulled onto Route 1 into the path of a tractor-trailer, and was subsequently struck. The impact sent the car into another vehicle waiting at a stop sign on Glen Street.
The drivers of both cars were injured and driven to local hospitals. Four others were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rowley Police Department. The Newbury Police Department provided assistance with traffic, according to Dumas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.