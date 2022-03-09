NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services and The Beacon Coalition announce the Asset Builder Award winners for 2022.
Award winners and their families will meet at the Newburyport Community Senior Center on Wednesday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Senior Center Community Room for a celebration and dessert reception.
The event will be in person for winners and their immediate households and streamed live for everyone else to be a participant. The center is at 331 High St. in Newburyport.
The event is open to award winners and their households. The public will be able to view the ceremony live on NCM Hub from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The Asset Builder Awards publicly acknowledge youths, adults and organizations in Newburyport who are supporting young people through their work or character. Nominated by members of the community, the recipients are selected for the award based on their natural ability and desire to support youths in Newburyport.
Their relationships with youths in the city are positive, encouraging, supporting and empowering. Last year, two new awards were introduced:
The Lindamae Lucas Award of Excellence for excellence in the areas of parenting, advocating for special needs, mental health support and humor.
The Prevention Champions Award recognizes people or organizations that have supported or implemented prevention efforts against high-risk behavior in young people.
Each year, community members are asked to nominate people and organizations to receive the awards. Recipients are then chosen from the nominations by Newburyport Youth Services staff.
The Asset Builder Award winners are:
Outstanding Youth: Jack Ames, sixth-grade student; Program director, Boys & Girls Club, Katie Beal; Youth services director, YWCA Greater Newburyport, Amanda Bradbury; Outstanding Youth, High School Student, Olivia D’Ambrosio; Boy Scout leader Gary Gorski; NPS Food Services Director Pam Kealey; Newburyport Preservation Trust: Reg Bacon, Tom Bailey, Brendan Banovic, Tom Kolterjahn, Patrick McCormick, Rita Mihalek, Linda Miller, Stephanie Niketic, Bronson de Stadler.
The Lindamae Lucas Award for Excellence: Bob Doyle, fifth-grade teacher at Molin Upper Elementary School.
The Prevention Champions Award: Newburyport public and school nurses Susan Anderson, Kathy Becker, Angela Casella, Deb Casson, Robin Emmerling, Nelson Lane, Lauren McDonald, Rebecca Murphy, Christen Page, Pam Palombo, Ellen Peterson, Kimberly Putney, Cathy Riccio, Michelle Rybicki, Bridget Sheehan, Michelle Thivierge and Bridget Warnat.
Newburyport Youth Services is at 60 Pleasant St. and can be reached at 978-465-4434 or by email at aegmont@cityofnewburyport.com. Check out the website: www.newburyportyouthservices.com.
