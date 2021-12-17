NEWBURYPORT -- The Newburyport Community Preservation Committee announced last week that the 2022 (FY23) Community Preservation Act grant round is open.
Project evaluation criteria and the online application for the 2022 funding cycle are available at www.cityofnewburyport.com/community-preservation-committee. According to the committee, applications must be submitted no later than 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3 and have to be submitted online.
The CPA funds can be used only to acquire and preserve open space, for historic resources, affordable housing, and recreational resources. The committee evaluates applications and makes funding recommendations to the City Council, which then approves projects.
Last fiscal year the Newburyport Community Preservation Fund received $977,506 from the city’s 2% real estate tax surcharge which was matched by state funds for total revenues of approximately $1.29 million. That money, when coupled with other reserved and previously uncommitted CPA funds, brought the total amount of available funding to about $1.42 million. The CPC recommended, and the City Council approved, 15 projects for appropriations totaling $1.41 million.
The CPC members are: Michael Dissette, chair, Open Space Committee; Jane Healey, vice chair, at-large member; Don Little, at-large member; Paul Healy, Conservation Commission; Mark Rosen, at-large member; Don Walters, Planning Board; Charles Griffin, Parks Commission; Thomas O'Brien, Housing Authority; and Glenn Richards, Historical Commission.
For more information about the CPA, visit www.communitypreservation.org.
