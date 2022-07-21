NEWBURYPORT — The 20th annual Newburyport PTO Kitchen Tour & Tasting fundraiser will be held July 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People can celebrate Yankee Homecoming by exploring historic and charming homes featuring a variety of tastings from restaurants, chefs, brewmasters and bakers at select homes to provide a flavor of all that Newburyport has to offer.
The tour, hosted by the Newburyport PTO in partnership with founding sponsor William Raveis Real Estate and the title sponsor, the Institution for Savings, draws visitors from Boston; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Portland, Maine, showcasing Newburyport’s kitchen prowess and design talent.
Thes self-guided tour features custom kitchen designs in a variety of homes ranging from newly constructed dwellings to renovated historic residences. Each of the 10 selected homes represent the latest in innovation, functionality and design – where historical design meets modern amenities, according to a news release.
“Every year offers a full-sensory experience,” Dorene Olsen, an event planner for the tour, said in the release.
“This year, we’ll pour freshly served Battle Grounds Coffee from a newly repurposed bar shed, while other homes might offer complimentary design magazines or sweets and savory bites and sips for our guests. Spend the day with us in our riverside community and we promise you will be back next year.”
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of the event and can be purchased at www.NewburyportKitchenTour.com or at the following Newburyport locations: B&G Cabinets, Chococoa Baking Co & Cafe, Buttermilk Baking Co., Nu Kitchen, The Newburyport Lighting Co., Olive’s Coffee & Bakehouse, William Raveis Real Estate, and the Custom House Maritime Museum gift shop.
All proceeds benefit Newburyport public schools from prekindergarten through eighth grade with experiential learning and field trips.
