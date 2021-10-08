The Ipswich-Rowley Rotary inducted three new members at a recent regular club meeting.
These members join more than 70 other area professionals who are dedicated to changing lives through community service, according to a press release.
Kathleen Frederick recently retired from her longtime position as a special needs teacher in Ipswich Public Schools. During her tenure of more than 30 years, she worked closely with parents and students, and was involved in the arts and civic activities in town.
As she joins Rotary, Frederick said she has a strong interest in the club’s broad range of youth-oriented programs. Her sponsors and mentors are Keith Harris and Nat Pulsifer.
Olivia Perez-O’Dess serves as director of community relations at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber recently merged with the Ipswich Chamber and supports local businesses and community leaders to promote area economic growth and planning.
As part of her expanded role following the merger, Perez-O’Dess is a member of the Ipswich Roundtable. In joining Rotary, she will seek opportunities to further strengthen the collaboration between the club and the local chamber. Her sponsor and mentor is Lisa Shanko.
Heidi VonAsch was promoted to branch manager of the Ipswich office of Brookline Bank in July. She brings 18 years of experience in banking, mostly as assistant manager of the bank’s location in Medford Square.
In her new position, VonAsch will oversee management of the office and assist customers with their financial needs.
VonAschsaid she is excited to be joining the local Rotary Club and becoming fully engaged in her new community. Cushing Titcomb is her sponsor and mentor.
