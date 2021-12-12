NEWBURYPORT — Boy Scout Troop 251 recently convened an Eagle Court of Honor to recognize the achievements of three troop members.
Clay Clyatt, Mitchell Gorski and Spencer Gray completed the requirements necessary to earn Scouting’s highest rank during the past year.
The award ceremony was held at Belleville Congregational Church and was attended by friends, family, fellow Scouts, former troop members and adult troop leaders, and Mayor Donna Holaday, who presented each of the Scouts with a commendation on behalf of the city.
All three Scouts are founding members of Troop 251, which is chartered by The Salvation Army of Newburyport, and were also members of Newburyport’s Cub Scout Pack 21. In addition, the three were part of a crew that completed a 12-day, back-country hiking trek at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in 2017.
To earn the rank of Eagle, each Scout showed leadership within the troop, earned a minimum of 21 merit badges in a variety of areas ranging from first aid to geocaching, and completed a service project that benefited the community. Nationally, only about 6% of all Scouts who participate in the program complete all of the requirements to become an Eagle.
Clay Clyatt’s project involved redesigning and reconstructing a program room at the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley in Salisbury, which he and his siblings frequented as children.
For his Eagle project, Mitchell Gorski reconfigured and extended a bog bridge through a wetlands section of the Marlene Schroeder Nature Trail, which is part of the Little River Trail System. The bog bridge allows visitors to enjoy the scenery without damaging the environment or getting their boots wet.
Also in support of the Little River Trail System, which is located between Hale Street and Storey Avenue, and is bordered to the west by Interstate 95, Spencer Gray installed a series to permanent trail markers to help visitors navigate the system’s extensive trail network.
Families interested in learning more about Troop 251 and Scouting in Newburyport can go to:
