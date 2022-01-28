Admire thespians’ work
The Amesbury High School Drama Club presents “Almost Maine’ by John Cariani in the school auditorium Friday at 7 p.m. The play is made up of multiple short plays that explore love and loss in a remote, mythical town called Almost Maine, and is co-directed by teachers Susanne Meyer and Connor Dennin. Tickets are $10 for students and senior citizens, and $15 for adults.
Listen to a classic
Tune into WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. to hear opera sung live from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. Verdi’s “Rigoletto” will be performed by acclaimed singers Quinn Kelsey, Rosa Feola and Piotr Beczala. “Rigoletto” is a powerful tragedy about a man struggling to separate the good from the evil in his life.
Take in the art scene, on Zoom
On Saturday at 3 p.m., running for 60 to 90 minutes, hear Lisa Naas, executive director of the Newburyport Art Association, speak on “Celebrating Access: Where Creative Practice Meets Mission.” The Zoom link to join the program will be posted on the NAA’s website, newburyportart.org, and its social media accounts.
Lace up the skates
Check out safe places to ice skate, including in Amesbury at the town park at 138 Friend St.
Bundle up if you go out
The weather is uncertain and it could be OK for a short walk. Or, it is fine to remain inside and watch it snow. Enjoy the day, either way.
