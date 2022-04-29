All things literary
The Newburyport Literary Festival awaits readers of all ages, starting Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1. The virtual program allows anyone to attend from wherever they are. Go to https://newburyportliteraryfestival.org/2022-schedule-of-events.
Make it a ‘Clean Sweep’
Participate in the annual volunteer effort to beautify Newburyport’s parks and public spaces. Report to your park of choice on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m.-noon. Kickoff Continental Breakfast at Cashman Park at 9 a.m. There is a list of other pickup spots at the link here or type in a computer browser http://newburyportparks.com/clean-sweep.html.
Farmers market returns
The Newburyport Farmers Market opens on Sunday, May 1, at the Tannery Marketplace at 50 Water St. The Market will take place every Sunday going forward through November, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Play watching
Head to Triton Regional High School in Byfield for a production of “Matilda” as performed by students. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. A 2 p.m. matinee is set for Sunday, May 1. $10 general admission; students and seniors $5.
Walk for Hunger
Meet at the RiverWalk Brewing Co., 40 Parker St., Newburyport and take part in the Sunday, May 1, Walk for Hunger. Four-mile walk starting at 10 a.m. along the Newburyport Clipper City Rail Trail and Harbor Walk.
