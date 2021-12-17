Salute Our Helpers
Stop by the pop-up parks this weekend, showcasing local nonprofit Our Neighbors’ Table and featuring family-friendly activities. The ONT pop-up will be in the waterfront lot adjacent to the Greater Newburyport Chamber’s info booth on Friday, 3-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holiday Invitation Night
Friday is the last of three Holiday Invitation Nights hosted by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy shopping for holiday gifts and dining in downtown Newburyport, The Tannery Marketplace, Merrimac Place and Horton’s Yard from 6 to 9 p.m.
NAA Winter Market
The Newburyport Art Association hosts its winter market at 65 Water St. on Friday, 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The market will feature more than 20 artists.
Holiday Sing-a-long
Firehouse Center for the Arts presents its annual holiday sing-a-long on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m., with emcee and head elf Terry Blanchard, accompanist John Matrona and a visit from Santa. Tickets are $5.
Salisbury Winter Farmer’s Market
A Winter Farmer’s Market featuring Santa Claus at the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley, 18 Maple St. Saturday, Dec 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
