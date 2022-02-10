Valentine’s Bash
An adult party featuring WildFire Band at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, in Salisbury on Friday, Feb. 11 at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for reserved seating, doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Festival
Presented by the Massachusetts Audubon Society, The Merrimack River Eagle Festival continues though Saturday with live and virtual events. Saturday morning features an eagle festival field trip. For more information visithttps://www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/joppa-flats/news-events/eagle-festival.
Practice singing along
Starting at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, listen to Verdi’s “Requiem” a pre-taped version of performed to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Tune into the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport. Or, click on www.Metopera.org to learn more.
Take a plunge
Join “Seal Team 8” at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation at 1 p.m. Sunday in honor of Matt Boyd and to help Special Olympics. Go to https://fundraising.sonh.org/fundraisers/jessicafellows/penguin-plunge to choose an amount to donate. (See story at bottom of this page.)
See an art exhibit
The Newburyport Art Association presents “Celebrating Access Through Glass Innovation: Smartphone Photography,” continuing through Sunday, Feb. 27. The show is part of the “2022 International Year of Glass” and is juried by Pete Johnson. The association’s hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m., at 65 Water St., Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.