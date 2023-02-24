Dancing up a storm
Dance students and teachers at The Governor’s Academy in Byfield present their free annual winter concert, “Making Space,” on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. on campus in the Bergmann Theater at the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts. The performance will feature a mix of styles, including hip-hop and classical ballet to the avant-garde.
Catch some classical music
Enjoy classical music, including Mozart and Beethoven, while supporting Ukraine by tuning in to the Metropolitan Opera’s presentation of “For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope” on Friday at 7 p.m. on radio station WJOP 96.3 FM, Newburyport. The performance is being given for the Ukrainian people and to remember the war’s victims on the one-year anniversary of the invasion. WJOP 96.3 also streams live on www.ncmhub.org.
‘High School Musical and More’
A student rendition of Disney’s “High School Musical and More” will be presented Friday at 7 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Market Square, Newburyport. Students ages 13 to 17 will perform their final showcase following a weeklong intensive that includes music, choreography and scenes from “High School” along with solo numbers from other Broadway musicals. Tickets are $10. For more information: www.firehouse.org.
‘Once Upon a Midnight Neary’
The Firehouse’s arts education program, Second Act Readers’ Theater, an arts education program for ages 55 and older at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, presents “Once Upon a Midnight Neary” featuring the shorts of local playwright Jack Neary on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5. For more information: www.firehouse.org.
Truckin’ over to Newburyport Brewing
Dire Wolf, playing its special blend of Jerry Garcia and Grateful Dead covers, performs Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Newburyport Brewing Company, 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.