‘The Producers’The Firehouse Center for the Arts in Market Square, Newburyport, performs ‘’The Producers,’’ a musical based on the Mel Brooks production of the same name, beginning Friday, June 18, and continuing through mid-July. Ticket information: www.firehouse.org.
Spellbound
Amesbury Community Theatre performs “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” with some special guest spellers, on Friday, June 17, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 18, at 1 and 7 p.m. at the group’s studio at 109R Main St., Amesbury. Tickets are $20 and available by calling the box office at 978-518-7752. A limited number are available at the door.
A day on the townNewbury Town Day will feature activities and fun for the entire family Saturday, June 18, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday. A “welcome table” with maps and schedules will be staffed at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm on Littles Lane off High Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Events are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in venues from Byfield to Plum Island, including a Boy Scout breakfast at 8 a.m. and historical presentations and tours, exhibitions by artists and craftspeople, family fitness, activities for children, Vintage Base Ball and a square dance. The day ends with a band performance at Byfield Community Arts Center. Details: newburytownday.com.
Art in the GardenThe West Newbury Garden Club hosts Art in the Garden on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring a chance to visit eight gardens in West Newbury and one in Groveland. Tickets are $20 and free for 17 and under. Details: www.wngc.org.
Rocking ‘n’ rollingSal Baglio and The Sensational Rock N Roller Coaster Ride will kick off summer at the Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury on Saturday, June 18, at 8 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets and information: 978-462-5888 and https://www.blueoceanhall.com/news/943/74/Sal-Baglio.html.
