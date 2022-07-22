Meet a former BruinFormer Boston Bruins goaltender Andrew Raycroft will be signing autographs Sunday, from 10 to noon, during a sports card and autograph show at the Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low St., Newburyport. Admission to the show is $2 and autographs are $10. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Riverfront Concert
Singer-songwriter Brett Dennen headlines Newburyport’s annual Riverfront Music Festival on Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. This free concert, sponsored by 92.5 The River, takes place on Waterfront Park overlooking the Merrimack River.
Everclear performs at Blue Ocean Music HallEverclear, who hit it big in the 1990s with several Indie hits, will be rocking the Blue Ocean Music Hall on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Blue Ocean Music Hall is at 4 Ocean Front N in Salisbury. Tickets are $56 each.
NAA Summer Arts Market The Newburyport Art Association’s 2022 Summer Arts Market, which kicks off Saturday, will be an outdoor showcase of unique and handcrafted works for purchase with the goal of uniting art lovers and art makers. The market will take place in the NAA Sculpture Garden near the Clipper City Rail Trail and the waterfront.
Kind Soul at the ComaKind Soul, North Shore’s famous dance cover band, hits the P.I. Beachcoma stage Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The P.I. Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Turnpike.
