Hitting the beachA DJ beach party featuring Ralphie will be held at Salisbury Beach Center, Broadway, on Friday, July 8, from 7:15 to 10 p.m.
It’s ‘The Producers’
The Firehouse Center for the Arts in Market Square, Newburyport, performs “The Producers,’’ a musical based on the Mel Brooks production of the same name, on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 10, at 3 p.m. Ticket information: www.firehouse.org.
Opening DayThe 29th season of the Maudslay Arts Center’s Summer Concert Series opens Saturday, July 9, at 7 p.m. at Maudslay Arts Center, 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. Gates open at 6 p.m. with vocalist and pianist Amanda Carr the featured performer. On Sunday, July 10, at 2 p.m. (gates open at 1 p.m.), the featured performer is New Black Eagle, a jazz band. For ticket information, go to www.maudslayartscenter.org.
Get back to the Beach CenterBands on the Beach will present Beatlejuice at Salisbury Beach Center, Broadway, on Saturday, July 9, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Fireworks will follow at 10:15 p.m.
Artists at work
The Newburyport Art Association continues to host its annual exhibition and sale, “Summertime,” through Sunday, July 10, at its galleries at 65 Water St. The works of 19 watercolorists will be featured. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
