Buy a sunflower
On Friday, March 4, bouquets of sunflowers, a symbol of Ukraine, can be purchased for $20 and up from Amy McLaughlin Flowers, 70 State St., with 100% of the proceeds being donated to The International Emergency Relief Committee. The committee is committed to providing assistance to Ukraine. Bouquets can be found on the flower cart at the shop and inside the store.
Laugh out loud
Starting at 8 p.m., Friday, March 4, with Jimmy Dunn & Friends at a fundraiser to benefit the Salisbury Beach Partnership’s Historic Carousel Fund. Set for Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front North, Salisbury. Price: $25.50 to $32.50.
Attend the Pinewood Derby
Newburyport Cub Scouts, Pack 21, will host its Pinewood Derby from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5, at Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St. Entrance to the event is on School Street.
Veggies and more
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, March 6, the Newburyport Farmers’ Market at Tannery Marketplace, 75 Water St.
Revel in the Irish spirit
Dervish plays from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 6, at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. Tickets are $35 to $40; $35 in advance/$40 day of show.
