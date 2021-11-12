SIMON SAYS
“Neil Simon’s Rumors” runs through Nov. 21 at The Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport. www.firehouse.org/event/rumors/2021.
OPEN STUDIOS
Amesbury Open Studios and More tour, various locations, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. www.newburyportnews.com/news/amesbury-open-studios-tour-celebrates-25-years/article_93852160-4249-11ec-ad31-1fc2122fa637.html.
POETIC AFTERNOON
Join the Powow River Poets for poetry at Newburyport Public Library on Saturday from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Arrive early to sign up for open mic. Poets Chris O’Carroll and Al Basile will read. Face masks required. Poets wanting to attend virtually should email PowowRiverPoetsReading@gmail.com.
GET A GRIP
Atlantic Pro Wrestling at Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low St., on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the evening of wrestling, billed as “Three’s a Crowd,” range from $15 for general admission to $25 for front row.
MAKING MUSIC
Rock ‘n’ roll band The Far Out performs at Newburyport Brewing Company on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. The brewery is at 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport.
