Salute Our Helpers
Stop by the pop-up parks this weekend, hosted by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Each pop-up park showcases a local nonprofit and features an array of family-friendly activities and holiday fun. On Friday, Knights of Columbus Council 231 will offer hot cocoa and caroling in a heated tent from 4 to 6 p.m. On Saturday, Newburyport Youth Services takes over the booth in the waterfront parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, the Custom House Maritime Museum will be stationed at the booth from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Polar Express party
Polar Express Pajama Party on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N, Salisbury. Ticket information: www.blueoceanhall.com.
Holiday House Tour
The Holiday House Tour on Saturday feature 12 homes and unique locations filled with vignettes inspired by the holiday season – all viewed from a safe distance outside. Tickets available in advance at nbptholidayhousetour.com; at Chococoa in The Tannery; and at the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry office on the waterfront. The event is sponsored by Fruh Realty with proceeds benefiting the Anna Jaques Aid Association.
Shopping green and local
The Makers Market, featuring local artisans selling upcycled and recycled handmade goods and products, is Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington St., Groveland. The free market is hosted by the Pentucket Arts Foundation and will be indoors; masks required.
Words and Arts
Merrimac Public Library hosts a reception Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. for its new exhibit, “wARTs,” or “words and arts,” which is now open in the library meeting room. The monthly open mic meeting follows from 6 to 8 p.m.
