Pop-up park
Greater Newburyport Chamber and Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center host family-friendly activities on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. Kids can take part in the design-your-own peace pin contest. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids can join Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area for fun, educational activities.
Christmas fair & raffle
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, will host this holiday highlight from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, features a cookie walk, holiday wreaths, baked goods and candy, and famous Basket Raffle. ‘Souper Luncheon To-Go’ includes homemade soups and the renowned Central Church Fish Chowder. For more call 978-465-0533. Admission is free.
Back to the island
Plum Island Christmas Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with Santa arriving at 2) features fresh trees, wreaths, crafts, coffee and hot chocolate at the PITA Hall, 8 Plum Island Blvd.
Amesbury celebrates
There will be a holiday parade on Saturday starting at Sparhawk and Greenleaf streets at 3:30 p.m. to Market Square. Tree lighting is at 5.
Merrimac celebrates, too
The town’s Santa Parade starts Sunday at 1 p.m. from Sweetsir Elementary to Merrimack Square, onto Main Street and ending at Donaghue Elementary.
