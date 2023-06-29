Lantern festival returns
The Bartlet Mall's frog pond will once again be filled with floating lanterns Sunday as the Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Association Lantern Festival returns starting at 6:30 p.m. The floating ceremony will take place at 8:15 p.m. before dusk. While the event is free, a donation of $10 is suggested per lantern.
Learn to play Kendama
As part of Amesbury Days, the Kendama Classic takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Water Street's Heritage Park near the Lafayette Club. Kendama is a hand-eye coordination tool and a surefire cure for boredom. The New England Kendama Classic will have beginner, intermediate and advanced speed ladders, open division, freestyle, and some mini games.
Fireworks and music
Salisbury Beach is the place to see the sky explode with color Saturday during the weekly fireworks display sponsored by the Salisbury Beach Partnership. The fun begins at 10:15 p.m. and continues for 20 minutes before the grand finale. Be sure to come early for a concert by Entrain at 7:30 p.m. on the Oceanfront Stage on Broadway.
Catch some tunes and brews
Allegra and the Daydreamers returns for another rocking show Sunday, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Newburyport Brewing Company. The brewery is located at 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport. The popular jam band will be wowing the crowd with its mix of original pop and rock, emulating artists and acts from Adele to Phish, from Amy Winehouse to Pink Floyd.
Walk Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The walk is $10, payable at the start. The 60-minute-plus walk tours, rain or shine, are from the Newburyport Beach parking lot to the South Jetty. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.