SWEET TOOTH
The 18th annual Chocolate Tour, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with some 25 downtown Newburyport stores giving samples to ticket holders. Event benefits several local nonprofits. $20 in advance, $25 day of the event on Facebook @nbptchocolatetour. Info: call Diane at 978-729-2263.
PSYCHIC FAIR
Psychic and healing fair is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Club, 25 Low St., Newburyport. For more details, contact ginabeliveau@gmail.com.
OYSTERFEST
In The Port, hosted by Newburyport FISH, Saturday from 1-5 p.m., behind Building 5 at The Tannery, 75 Water St., Newburyport. Oysters from a variety of oyster farms and fish vendors, craft brews from RiverWalk Brewing and a live band. Tickets: $85, with a portion benefiting Mass Oyster Project. Info: NewburyportFish.com.
Domestic Violence Walk
30th annual Walk against Domestic Violence, with an $82,000 goal to benefit Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, goes from 8-11 a.m. Sunday at Newburyport Waterfront Park. Details: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org
GETTING SPOOKLEY
Acting Out Productions and The Actors Studio of Newburyport present “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical” on Saturday and Sunday, 2 and 5 p.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St. Tickets: $15. Bring a chair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.