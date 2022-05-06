Open Mic Night
Benefit for the people of Ukraine, organized by Imagine Studios Performing Arts in Newburyport on the first Friday of each month. Program at 7 p.m. at 64 Purchase St., Newburyport. Share songs, poems of peace. Masks, vaccinations a must. Contact: kristine@imaginestudios.org or call 978-834-0367.
Walk Plum Island
Adventure company Plum Island Outdoors will conduct walking tours of Plum Island and Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday, May 8, from 10-11 a.m. Parking for the walk is in the Newburyport Plum Island Beach parking lot. Cost is $10, payable at the walk’s start.
Yard sale
A community yard sale at Central Congregational Church to benefit local Afghan family resettlement. Come browse and let your purchases benefit you and others. Shop Friday, May 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 14 Titcomb St.
Stage presence
Performances of “Bye Bye Birdie” continue at Pentucket Regional High School, 24 Main St., West Newbury, Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. $10 tickets. Note this will be the last time a stage performance at the existing building will be held; the new school opens in the fall.
The Traveling Newburys
Sunday, 4-7 p.m. at the Plum Island Beachcoma, 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury. Call 978-358-8218 for more details.
