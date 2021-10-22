Fall fun
Friends of Newbury Town Library host the Harvest Festival on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 0 Lunt St. Activities, snacks, games, crafts, raffles, a curated book sale and more.
Pumpkin Palooza
Newburyport Parks and The Mom Comm present Pumpkin Palooza at the Bartlett Mall, 153 Auburn St., on Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m. Pumpkin carving and decorating contest, hayrides, beer garden, live music, kids yoga, costume parade, graveyard tours and trick-or-treating.
Terror Trail
Pentucket Arts Foundation hosts the Maple Crest Terror Trail on Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m., at Maple Crest Farm, 102 Moulton St., West Newbury. Tickets are $10. Drinks and snacks available for purchase.
Haunted happeningsTheater in the Open hosts Maudslay is Haunted, a spooky walkthrough event with tricks and treats, on Saturday and Sunday at Maudslay State Park, 74 Curzon Mill Road, Newburyport. Admission: $10. Children ages 3 and under, no charge.
Take a walk
Plum Island Outdoors offers walking tours of Plum Island and Plum Island Point on Sunday, 10 to 11 a.m. The tours, led by Bill Sargent, are from Plum Island Beach in Newburyport to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Cost: $10 and payable at the walk. Parking in the Plum Island Beach parking lot. More details: https://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach-9/.
