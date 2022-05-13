Goodness awaits
Firehouse Center for the Arts presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at the Spencer Peirce Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane, Newbury on Friday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
Fairy tale hayride
3rd annual “Fairy tale Hayride” Saturday, May 14, 1-4 p.m. at Long Hill Orchard, 520 Main St., West Newbury. Ride in a tractor-pulled wagon around the meadows as Director Brooke Snow and local actors portray vignettes of familiar fairy tale classics. Free pony rides, face painting, and bubbles, too. Princess dresses, farmer costumes welcome. Cost is $5 per person, babies on an adult’s lap ride free. Learn more at pentucketarts.org.
Spring into the season
A full lineup of arts and entertainment will grace Waterfront Park in Newburyport this weekend during the annual Spring Fest. Free performances from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, including dancers, music and theatrical performances. Crafts tables. Organized by the Newburyport Arts Collective; sponsored by Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Details: newburyportartscollective.org or Facebook/Instagram @NACNewburyport.
Be in community
Open House at Congregation Ahavas Achim on Sunday, May 15, from 4-6 p.m., 53 1/2 Washington St., Newburyport. Guided architectural tour of historic building erected in 1865. Photo slideshow of Newburyport’s Jewish community, dating back to 1896. Community memorabilia, Q-and-A with Alex Matthews, congregational leader. In-person event.
Cool music
Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Saturday, May 24, at 7 p.m. in Salisbury. Tickets are $19.50 to $29.50 for reserved seating and an additional $3 on the day of the show.
