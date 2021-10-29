TRUNK OR TREAT
Saturday’s Halloween party at Hunt Memorial Beach Parking Lot, Salisbury, goes from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday’s event at All Saints Church, 67 Friend St., Amesbury, is form 5 to 7 p.m. Both feature decorated cars filled with plenty of candy and treats to giveaway.
FLU SHOTS
Newburyport Health Department offers a drive through flu clinic Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St.. Make an appointment at http://home.color.com/vaccine/register/newburyport.
FARMHOUSE TOURS
House tours at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane, Newbury, is at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. For tickets: www.historicnewengland.org.
DRUMMING UP
Learn the importance of the drum in the African culture, in drum class with Mamadou Diop from 6-9 p.m. Sunday at The Dance Place, 50 Water St., Newburyport. $10 per person.
COSTUME PARTY
Plum Island Beachcoma hosts an All Hallows’ Eve Costume Party on Saturday, 8 p.m. Dancing, food and drinks, a costume contest and plenty of spooks.
