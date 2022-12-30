Take it to the limit
The Dark Desert Eagles, an Eagles tribute band, takes the stage Friday at 8 p.m. at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. For tickets and more information: https://do617.com/venues/blue-ocean-music-hall.
Listen to some opera
Enjoy a little opera Saturday at 1 p.m. when WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport broadcasts “Met Debuts on the Air” from the Metropolitan Opera. It’s a program all about great beginnings and features voices from operatic history in their very first performances on the Met stage. “Met Debuts on the Air” will be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. For more details: www.Metopera.org. Joppa Radio also streams live on www.ncmhub.org.
New Year’s Eve bash
The Fools will help ring in the new year Saturday night at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. A dinner buffet will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. with The Fools performing at 9 p.m. For tickets and more information: https://do617.com/venues/blue-ocean-music-hall.
Ring in First Night
Be one of many to welcome in the new year on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Although there are no indoor performances this year, the annual First Night celebration will feature ice sculptures and fireworks over South Mill Pond at 7:30 p.m. No admission. For more details: https://proportsmouth.org/events/first-night-portsmouth/.
The Hangover Classic
Watch some cold weather runners in action or even run yourself in The Winner’s Circle Running Club’s New Year’s Day Hangover Classic 10K and 5K road races on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. from the Carousel Lounge at Salisbury Beach. Proceeds to benefit club’s charitable activities and youth and adult running programs. Runners can still register at the last minute on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at The Winner’s Circle Sports Bar, 211 Elm St., Salisbury. For more information, email hangover@runthecircle.org.
