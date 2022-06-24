Masters at workThe Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water St., Newburyport, presents Part II of its annual “Master Artists” exhibition through Sunday, June 26. All artwork is for sale. It’s open Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. Details: https://newburyportart.org1.
Fun at the Firehouse
The Firehouse Center for the Arts in Market Square, Newburyport, performs “The Producers,’’ a musical based on the Mel Brooks production of the same name, on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 26, at 3 p.m. Ticket information: www.firehouse.org.
Out in the openThe Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport, hosts Let’s Go Outside on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will offer free surfcasting, archery lessons, kayaking and boat safety lessons, and other outdoor activities for adults and children, who can enjoy arts and crafts and story time. More details on the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/parker-river or at 978-465-5753.
It’s Comedy NightBoston comedian and “Rescue Me” star Lenny Clarke appears at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury, on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.50, $35.50 for reserved seating. An extra $3 on the day of the show. Details: https://www.blueoceanhall.com/news/946/74/Lenny-Clarke.html.
‘Love is Love’The Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water St., Newburyport, also presents its summer open show, “Love is Love: In the Hearts of Newburyport & Pride Around the Northshore” in the Hartson Gallery. The exhibits features artwork by LGBTQ+ artists of the North Shore in celebration of Pride Month. The gallery is open Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. Details: https://newburyportart.org1.
