Eat healthy
The Salisbury Winter Farmers Market is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley, 18 Maple St., Salisbury.
Be inspired
Visit the Firehouse Center for the Arts Institution for Savings Gallery and see “Puzzle Art” by mixed media artist Nicole Dombrowski. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Exhibit continues through Feb. 13.
Rock on
Classic rock cover band Revel Up performs Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Plum Island Beachcoma, 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury. Revel Up is a band made up of local dads who love music.
Exercise the mind
Pick up a library book. Consider it a reading challenge, as do many libraries, including Newburyport Public Library. Winter, for those who do not ski, ice skate or play hockey, is a great time to catch up on reading.
Play a board game
Checkers, chess, cards, backgammon — whatever strikes your fancy.
