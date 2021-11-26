Santa comes to town
In Newburyport, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by Coast Guard boat at the boardwalk Sunday about 3 p.m. before parading through the downtown. The Christmas tree lighting and caroling in Market Square follow at 4 p.m.
Tree lighting, festivities
Salisbury hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. on Salisbury Town Common. Other activities throughout the day include a gingerbread competition, cookies and cocoa, music and photos with Santa.
Small Business Saturday
Take a look at those holiday gift lists and consider shopping locally at Greater Newburyport businesses.
Foreigners Journey
Rockin’ into the Holidays Dance Party featuring Foreigners Journey on Friday at 8 p.m. at Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N, Salisbury.
Rock ‘n’ roll all night
One of the region’s premier cover bands, the Pathological Outliars, will rock Newburyport Brewing Co., 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport, on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. No cover.
