SILVER SCREEN
Director Wes Anderson’s latest film, “The French Dispatch,” comes to The Screening Room starting Friday. Show times can be found at the State Street movie theater’s website: www.newburyportmovies.com.
FARM FRESH
A winter farmers market will take place on the Salisbury Town Common on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
MOVIE AND A TREAT
The 1993 comedy “Hocus Pocus” will play on a drive-in movie screen while children can go trick-or-treating in the Hunt Memorial Beach parking lot in Salisbury on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m..
RUN AWHILE
The inaugural Newburyport Fall Half Marathon takes place Sunday, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Cashman Park fields/parking lot. For info: www.nbpthalf.com.
BEAT THE DRUM
Mamadou Diop hosts a drumming class Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Dance Place, 50 Water St., Newburyport. Cost: $10 per person.
