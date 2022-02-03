Art opening
Newburyport Art Association's annual Winter Juried Show (Part 2) opens Friday, featuring acrylic, fine craft, mixed media, pastel and photography. The 65 Water St. gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. A reception and awards for this show will take place Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m.
10-minute plays
The advanced acting class at Pentucket Regional High School in West Newbury presents a series of 10-minute plays, with themes ranging from lighthearted and funny to serious and profoundly sad, Friday at 7 p.m. Admission is free. There will be a brief intermission with concessions available. All attendees are asked to wear masks.
"Beauty and the Beast Jr."
Fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders from Pine Grove School in Rowley present three performances of "Beauty and the Beast Jr." at Triton Regional High School on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission.
Southbound Outlaws rock the Beachcoma
After a three-month hiatus The Southbound Outlaws return to the Plum Island Beachcoma stage Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
FLEE: Film screening and fundraiser
Watch the incredible documentary FLEE and raise funds to help an Afghan refugee family currently being sponsored in the Newburyport area. The film is being shown Sunday, from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Screening Room, 82 State St., Newburyport.
