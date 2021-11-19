FULL OF HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The SeaFestival of Trees’ Spirits of Christmas Gala begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N, Salisbury.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Coldwell Banker Realty holds a food donation drive for First Parish Newbury Food Pantry on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. at the company’s office, 47 Merrimac St., Newburyport.
IT’S GREEK TO ME
The Greek Ladies Aid Society of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport, holds its Harvest Greek Luncheon and Greek Pastry Sale on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be everything from lamb shanks and spanakopita to baklava and koulourakia.
OFF TO MARKET
The Salisbury Winter Farmers Market is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Town Common. Fresh vegetables, coffee, pastries, bread, jewelry, soaps and other items will be available. Online: SalisburyFarmersMarket.org.
FARMERS’ MARKET FINALE
Newburyport Farmers’ Market hosts its last event of the season Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at the Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St.. Check out locally farmed fruits and vegetables, meats and cheeses, baked goods and handmade artisanal items.
