Oompah, oompah
The 10th Newburyport Oktoberfest for the Masonic Angel Fund runs Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. at RiverWalk Brewing Co., 40 Parker St. All ages welcome. Food and beverages for purchase along with a band and silent auction.
Family Day
The Industrial History Center hosts Family Day in the Upper Millyard in Amesbury on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: amesburycarriagemuseum.org/ihc.
Plenty of pottery
Purple Sage Pottery, 3 Mechanic St., Merrimac, hosts its fall sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the studio, with potters spaced widely apart, some inside and some outside. Rain date is Sunday. For more: www.purplesagepottery.com.
Flea market
Fundraising flea market at The Salvation Army of Newburyport, 40 Water St., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Take a tour
Residents are invited to tour the new Newbury police station, 7 Morgan Ave., on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. Tours begin each half hour starting at 9. Refreshments will be served.
