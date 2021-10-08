Chalk the Walk
Check out chalk art in the Upper Millyard in Amesbury on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including by artist Cara Sullivan, who will draw a genie coming out of a jack-o-lantern. Walk through downtown to see the third annual Scarecrow Contest.
Gyro Fair
A walk-up Gyro Fair on Saturday goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., Newburyport. This is a fundraiser aimed at serving up traditional chicken and falafel gyros.
JetOber Fest
The annual JetOber Fest at Plum Island Airport, 24 Plum Island Turnpike, featuring radio-controlled aircraft, runs through Sunday and is free to spectators, who can park in the airport parking lot. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
‘In My Travels’
Opening reception for “In My Travels,” an exhibit of travel photos by Greg Nikas at Sweethaven Gallery, 25 Inn St., Newburyport, is Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Open to the public. Light refreshments served.
Open Mic
An Open Mic poetry event hosted by Newburyport Public Library and Powow River Poets runs Saturday from 3 to 4:15 p.m. at the library, 94 State St., Newburyport. To watch remotely, email PowowRiverPoetsReadings@gmail.com.
