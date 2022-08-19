Check out some art
Stop by the Newburyport Art Association on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. to check out NAA’s Featured Interest Group – “North of Boston Print Collaborative” – an exhibit of more than 100 artworks from 16 printmakers. The NAA is at 65 Water St., Newburyport.
Firehouse presents ‘Once’
The Firehouse Center for the Arts presents “Once” on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23.50 to $43.50. Based on the motion picture of the same name, the story takes place in the streets of Dublin, where an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. The Firehouse is at 1 Market Square, Newburyport.
Grab some spare change
Finding Dimes is back for Sunday Funday at Plum Island Beachcoma on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Finding Dimes consists of Diane Smith, Mike MacIver, Ray Denise, Tom Torey and Tommy Smith. The P.I. Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Entrain at Salisbury Beach
Grab a lawn chair and a beach blanket and get ready to rock Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when Entrain steps onto the Salisbury Waterfront Stage for another in a series of free concerts. Epic in sound and kaleidoscopic in vision, the eclectic Martha’s Vineyard-based six piece Entrain has been thrilling critics and fans alike since its inception.
All aboard for science cruise
Explore the lower Merrimack River ecosystem with Lisa Hutchings and the crew of the Yankee Clipper during Saturday morning’s hands-on science cruise. The Mass Audubon-sponsored cruise takes place from 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. from the Mass Audubon Joppa Flats Education Center, 1 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.