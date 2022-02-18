Shop at a different place
The Salisbury Winter Farmers Market is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley, 18 Maple St.
Music to dance to
Eagle In The Attic takes to the Plum Island Beachcoma stage Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The local band features a wide mix of rock/funk/jam music as well as popular cover songs. The Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Riffs and rock
Rock out with Tokyo Tramps on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Newburyport Brewing Company, 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport. Hailing from Japan, Tokyo Tramps is known for their love of American roots music.
See the state through another’s eyes
Newbury Town Library is featuring the extension of Mark Chester’s “Diversity Project Exhibit,” showcasing over 50 black-and-white images of the commonwealth’s newest citizens. Now through March 12 at 0 Lunt St., Byfield. T 9-5, W 11-7, Th 9-5, F 9-5, Sat 10-2.
Birding opportunities
Drive carefully and quietly to any of the coastal areas that comprise Essex County such as Plum Island and Salisbury Beach to check out, from a distance to protect the birds.
