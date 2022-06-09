Celebrating pridePride in the Port will be held Saturday, June 11, in Newburyport’s Market Square to celebrate Pride Month. A pride flag will be flown in front of City Hall at 9 a.m. and a balloon arch will be set up on Inn Street. Some businesses will decorate their storefronts, offer specials and collect donations for the cause. Activities and music, including a sunset cruise from Waterfront Park at 7 p.m. Cruise tickets: bit.ly/3Ok6oQ7. Proceeds benefit BAGLY Inc. Pride in the Port Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prideintheport/.
Brewery bash
Newburyport Brewing Co., 4 Pasture Road, Newburyport, hosts its 10th Birthday Bash on Saturday, June 11, from noon to 10 p.m. There will be four bands, food trucks, beer, face painting and children’s games. Tickets: portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/10th-birthday-bash-at-the-newburyport-brewing-company-6-11-2022.
Goin’ to the dogsThe first Newburyport Dog Bash will be held at Cashman Dog Park on Saturday, June 11, from noon to 4 p.m. and include an adoption event hosted by Sweet Paws Rescue of Groveland. Tickets for the event, hosted by BareWolf Brewing in Amesbury, are $5 and available at www.eventbrite.com/e/newburyport-dog-bash-tickets-322616002147. Proceeds benefit Sweet Paws Rescue.
Poetry in motionThe 20th annual Greater Newburyport Favorite Poem Project takes place Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. behind the Custom House Maritime Museum. Community members, including local officials and students, will each share a poem and tell why it has special meaning to them.
125 years and going strong Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St., Newburyport, celebrates its 125th anniversary with a free community program on local Jewish history Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m. A panel will discuss “Reflections on 125 Years of Rich Jewish History in Newburyport.” Display of historical items and a slide show. Registration at https://caa-history.eventbrite.com is required to attend or access the livestream. More details: admin@caa-newburyport.org. or 978-255-3144.
