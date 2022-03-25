Be optimistic, virtually
Attend “The Last Optimist” with Susan Levine on Friday, March 25, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport. Virtual event URL: http://www.lastoptimist.com. Charity show with suggested donation of $10. An evening of folk music and help expand the circle of empathetic allies for those struggling with mental health. Contact by email: cynthia.walsh@frsuu.org
Be bookish
Back in person — attend, buy or browse books of all titles and genres at the 41st annual Great Old Book Sale Spring Event at Newburyport Public Library. Friday, March 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Calling all thespians
Go to The Actor’s Studio of Newburyport for its regularly scheduled, ongoing “Cold Reading Classes.” Marc Clopton oversees this program and a chance to hone your stage skills and presence. Friday, March 25, 10 to 11 a.m. Go to The Tannery Marketplace, 12 Federal St., Newburyport, for additional dates in April. Class fee is $33; six-week session is $175.
Travel for art
“Protection: An Art Exhibit” at Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. Free admission. Friday, March 25, Saturday, March 26, Sunday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nine large-scale sculptures and 32 paintings on themes of personal power, love, and connection. Contact Mary Goldberg, Mgoldberg@hammondcastle.org, at 978-283-2080.
Take a walk
Salisbury Beach is a short drive away. Seek peaceful moments in the sea and shorebirds. All ages welcome, free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.