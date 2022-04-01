Be fooled; today’s the day
Friday, April 1, The Fools On April’s Fools, musicians play at 8 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. Tickets: $25 to $28.
Spend on sweets
Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School fourth-graders who raised thousands in Ukraine aid earlier this month are having a second bake sale. The sale will take place Sunday, April 2, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., outside the Kulowiec residence at 45 Bromfield St., Newburyport.
For your eyes
Showing of “The Guide” on Sunday, April 3, with all ticket proceeds donated to Ukraine Relief Fund, which was established in cooperation with Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America. “The Guide” will give insight into Ukraine’s history and culture. Tickets are $15. Set for 3:30 to 6 p.m., The Screening Room, 82 State St., Newburyport.
For your ears
Listen to Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” on Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. The opera is about love, rejection and regret, and broadcast on radio as part of the NYC Metropolitan Opera Live program. Listen at WJOP 96.3 FM, Newburyport. WJOP is also streaming this program live on www.ncmhub.org.
Shopping fun
Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salisbury Farmers Market, Town Common, 17 Elm St. A variety of products for sale, including fresh greens, local foods and specialty items.
