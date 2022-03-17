Irish rules
Blarney Bash featuring Joshua Tree at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury, on Friday, March 18, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $28 for general admission.
Art appreciation
"Muses – Figurative Art" by Monica Davis and Alan Bull, Alan Bull Art Studio, 18 Graf Road, Unit 18, Newburyport, on Friday, March 18, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.
Bold women
"The Revolutionists" at Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square, Newburyport, on Friday, March 18, 8 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 8 pm., Sunday, March 20, 3 p.m., $30/members, $33/nonmembers.
Gentle sounds
"Kristen Miller, In Her Voice: The Muse speaks through Cello, Dance, and Film," Peoples United Methodist Church, 64 Purchase St., Newburyport, on Saturday, March 19, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 3 to 5 p.m. $15.
Shop healthy
Newburyport Farmers' Market, The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St., Newburyport, on Sunday, March 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
