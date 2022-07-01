Amesbury Days
Amesbury Days continue this weekend with the Silent Disco in the Al Capp Amphitheater on Friday, July 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Amesbury Days 5K road race begins at 21 Water St. on Saturday, July 2, at 8 a.m. In celebration of July Fourth, there will be fireworks and music at Woodsom Farm on Monday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Saturday in the park
ParksFest returns to Waterfront Park in Newburyport on Saturday, July 2, from noon to 6 p.m. This free concert features five musical groups, including Grammy Award-nominated Amythyst Kiah, performing Americana, bluegrass, and rhythm and roots music. There will be food trucks, children’s activities and a beer garden.
Frederick Douglass remembered
“Reading Frederick Douglass Together,” featuring a reading from abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ speech about Independence Day, will take place in Brown Square, Newburyport, on Sunday, July 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. Details: newburyhistory.org.
Strike up the band
The long holiday weekend continues on Monday, July 4, with local bands performing in Waterfront Park in Newburyport from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Tuesday, July 5, the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard plays in the park from 6 to 8 p.m.
NAA art exhibit
The Newburyport Art Association hosts its annual exhibition and sale, “Summertime,” through July 10 at its galleries at 65 Water St. The works of 19 watercolorists will be featured. A free reception with artists will Saturday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours on Friday, July 1, of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
